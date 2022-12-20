Fairprice housebrand eggs on discount from now to Jan 4

SINGAPORE - Local supermarket chain NTUC is selling its housebrand Pasar Fresh Eggs at a cheaper price with a minimum spend of $25 in a single receipt, the supermarket chain said on Tuesday.

The tray of 30 eggs will be sold at $6.85, down from the usual price of $7.45. The offer, which is available with the Purchase with Purchase promotion, is from Dec 20 to Jan 4, 2023.

Each customer is limited to one tray, and the offer is valid at all FairPrice supermarket retail formats, including FairPrice Online. Fairprice’s Pasar Fresh Eggs are also available at the normal price.

The discount comes amid rising inflation costs.

Mr Tng Ah Yiam, chief procurement officer of FairPrice Group, said: “FairPrice seeks to moderate the cost of living and constantly monitors the prices of staples such as eggs. Since the beginning of the year, inflationary pressures have been causing the prices of eggs to trend upwards. We have been minimising increases for as long as we can and have decided to provide another special discount and absorb the cost increases for our popular Pasar Fresh Eggs.”

To help moderate the cost of living in Singapore, Fairprice added the measure was taken to provide special discounts on daily essentials such as eggs, oil and rice, as events such as the ongoing pandemic and the war in Ukraine have disrupted the economy and businesses on an unprecedented scale.

Earlier in April, Fairprice had also offered a tray of 30 Pasar Fresh Eggs at $6.95 for a week, down from then then-selling price of $7.50. This was due an increase in egg prices due to supply disruptions in local farms caused by Newcastle disease, which caused a temporary drop in hens’ egg production.