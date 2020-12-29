FairPrice extends discount schemes for Pioneer, Merdeka generations

Senior citizens from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations can continue to enjoy discounts on their purchases at FairPrice outlets for another year.

From Jan 1, those from the Pioneer Generation will have their 3 per cent discount benefit extended by a year, the supermarket chain announced yesterday. They will get to enjoy the discount twice every week, on Monday and Wednesday, at all FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets islandwide.

Merdeka Generation seniors will also get 3 per cent off their groceries every Wednesday for another year from Friday.

The move will cost the chain more than $10 million, in addition to the $43 million in discounts already given to members since the schemes were launched.

The Pioneer Generation Discount Scheme was introduced in 2014 and has been extended six times. The Merdeka Generation Discount Scheme was launched in 2019.

NTUC FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the supermarket chain is encouraged that the discount schemes continue to receive a strong positive reception from elderly customers. "Last year, FairPrice's discount schemes helped members and seniors save over $7.7 million... we hope that these efforts will continue to help customers stretch their dollar in the year ahead," he said.

FairPrice will also continue to offer a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays for all shoppers above the age of 60.

The Pioneer Generation Discount Scheme has disbursed more than $24 million in discounts to members over the years.

This year, the Pioneer Generation saved $4.5 million, and the Merdeka Generation $3.3 million, through the discount schemes.

Shoppers should present their Merdeka Generation or Pioneer Generation card at the cashier counter when checking out of FairPrice stores.

Those who opt for self-checkout should select the Merdeka Generation or Pioneer Generation discount option on the machines. The discounts apply for up to $200 per transaction each day.