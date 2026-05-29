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FairPrice had earlier frozen prices for 100 daily essentials in April, before expanding the prize freeze to 300 till the end of May.

SINGAPORE – FairPrice Group will freeze the prices of over 500 essential products in its supermarkets from June 1 to Aug 31, up from the current 300 products.

This is in view of the lingering economic pressures brought on by global supply chain disruptions because of the war in the Middle East, the group said in a release on May 29.

This effort covers a greater variety of pantry staples, including FairPrice housebrand rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, fresh and frozen meat, milk as well as senior and baby care products.

FairPrice had earlier frozen prices for 100 daily essentials in April, before expanding the prize freeze to 300 till May 31.

FairPrice Group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla said: “ Our rapid response in April proved that freezing prices works to protect household budgets. However, dealing with prolonged global uncertainties requires a deeper, more sustained commitment.

“We are expanding our price freeze to more than 500 daily essentials because consistency in prices is the truest form of support we can offer for all in Singapore.”

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng added: “By keeping these prices consistent, families can better plan their expenses and worry less. Looking after workers does not stop at the workplace.

“NTUC and FairPrice Group’s social mission is clear. No worker and their family should face rising costs alone, and we will continue to stand with them through any challenges.”

The group also said it will introduce initiatives to support the unique needs of seniors and vulnerable communities in the coming months.

Alongside its price freeze in April, FairPrice Group also doubled weekly discounts for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders from 3 to 6 per cent and provided these customers with an additional waiver of the $3.99 service fee for online delivery orders.