FairPrice donates $50,000 to two funds

The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and the Mediacorp Enable Fund each received a $25,000 donation from supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice yesterday. The donation was raised as part of the chain's One FairPrice Family initiative.

It had committed to donating $10 for every hour that FairPrice's executives and headquarters staff spent volunteering at its 148 stores and distribution and fulfilment centres during the Chinese New Year season. More than 5,000 hours were clocked over this period.

FairPrice Group chairman Bobby Chin and chief executive Seah Kian Peng presented the cheques to the two charities at its VivoCity outlet.

Beneficiaries of both charities also received $50 worth of shopping vouchers each to buy items for Chinese New Year.

The Business Times Budding Artists Fund aims to help young people from financially disadvantaged backgrounds access the arts while the Mediacorp Enable Fund aims to improve the lives of those with disabilities.

Mr Seah said: "This year, the initiative continues to bring our board members, senior management team and staff together through teamwork and, at the same time, contribute to help beneficiaries."