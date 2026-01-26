Facial recognition to make immigration clearance faster for motorcyclists at Woodlands Checkpoint

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Motorcyclists can now clear immigration faster at Woodlands Checkpoint using facial recognition technology.

In a Facebook post on Jan 26 , the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that it will begin a trial at two motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint.

Under the trial, which starts on Jan 26 , motorcyclists entering Singapore can use facial recognition instead of fingerprint scanning to clear immigration.

The trial is intended to “make immigration clearance faster and more convenient while maintaining border security”, the Facebook post read.

No prior set-up is needed to participate in the trial, which will be available to Singapore residents, Long-Term Pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered the country.

ICA added that signs will be placed at designated motorcycle lanes and its officers will be on standby to help motorcyclists during the trial period.

To use the facial recognition system, riders will have to scan their QR code or passport, lift up their visors and remove any sunglasses or masks before looking into the camera for facial scanning.

