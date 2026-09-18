Tuas Checkpoint: Faster clearance for motorcyclists, pillion riders as facial recognition begins

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The feature is available to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Motorcyclists and pillion riders travelling through Tuas Checkpoint can now clear immigration faster using facial recognition technology.

The feature is available at all 80 automated arrival and departure lanes at the checkpoint as of Sept 18 , said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post that day.

It can be used by Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore .

First-time foreign visitors and travellers re-entering Singapore with a different passport from their previous trip must undergo manual immigration clearance .

The system – part of the ICA’s new clearance concept aimed at providing faster and more secure immigration clearance – was first rolled out at 18 automated motorcycle lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint’s arrival zone on March 31 .

The authority had said on March 26 that it would progressively extend the system to all 70 automated arrival and departure motorcycle lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint .

The new facial recognition system cuts motorcycle clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint to about 20 seconds from 30 .

Under the new system, motorcyclists and pillion riders have to scan their passport or QR code generated via the MyICA mobile app at the checkpoint.

The entry barrier is then raised to allow motorcyclists to enter the lane and proceed with the face-scanning step.

A motorcyclist wearing an open-face helmet must look into the camera to have his image captured.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders wearing full-face helmets must remove their helmets to ensure that their facial features are fully visible.

Once his identity is verified, the exit barrier will be raised, allowing him to clear immigration.

Travellers must carry their passports as ICA may still require them for verification.

Facial images will progressively replace fingerprints as the primary biometric identifier for motorcyclists and pillion riders clearing land checkpoints.