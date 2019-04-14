Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down for users globally including Singapore

SINGAPORE - Facebook and its related apps Instagram and WhatsApp went down on Sunday evening (April 14), with several users taking to other social media to say they were experiencing difficulties.

Facebook began to experience issues at about 6.30pm, according to tracking website downdetector.com. The site's outage map shows several parts of Europe, South-east Asia and North America are affected.

Cities in Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines have been affected.

In a Tweet at about 8.25pm, telco M1 noted that Facebook and the other apps were down.

“All of M1 services, including mobile data, are running as usual,” it added.

As of 8.30pm, issues were still not resolved and Facebook had not released any statement with regard to the outage.

On Twitter, the hashtags #Facebookdown and #Instagramdown were still trending as of 8pm.

It is reported that Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram services are down in Singapore, and globally. All of M1 services, including mobile data, are running as usual. — M1 (@M1Singapore) April 14, 2019

User Zincjunyi tweeted at about 8.15pm that they had been unable to access Facebook and Instagram in Singapore for about two hours.

Another user, JPadillaBarreno, tweeted at 8.10pm that he thought his account had been hacked.

The disruption in service comes after a similar outage affecting Facebook and its apps last month, which the firm had blamed on a "server configuration change"

The outage affected users for some 12 hours in most areas of the world, including Singapore, with the biggest impact in North America and Europe, according to downdetector.com.

This is a developing story.