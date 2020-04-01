Facebook user issued Pofma notice for false claims on Resilience Budget

SINGAPORE - The $48 billion Resilience Budget will not go specifically to Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Temasek Holdings, said the Government on Wednesday (April 1) as it invoked Singapore's law against fake news against a Facebook user.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office to issue a correction direction to Facebook user tifinnytara, the Pofma Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

On March 29, the user posted on her Facebook page that almost one third of the support provided by the Resilience Budget would go to SIA.

This is untrue, said the Government on its fact-checking website Factually.

SIA's $15 billion capital raising announced on March 26 is not funded by the Government.

Next, she claimed in the same post that the $17 billion from Singapore's past reserves would be ringfenced for Temasek Holdings.

The schemes drawing from past reserves are for broad-based economy and sector-wide schemes. None of these schemes are dedicated specifically to Temasek Holdings or Temasek-linked companies.

The user must now display a correction notice and providing access to the correct facts. The direction does not require the recipient to take down their post or make edits to their content, and does not impose criminal sanctions.