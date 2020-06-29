Singapore GE2020: Facebook removes page for violating its policies

Facebook has taken down the Fabrications About the PAP (FAP) page for violating its policies, saying the removal was part of the company's effort to address problematic accounts.

"We have taken action on several accounts in Singapore for violating our policies. These accounts were discovered during our ongoing proactive work to find and take action on accounts that violate our policies," a Facebook spokesman said in res-ponse to queries from The Straits Times yesterday.

"This action is based on the behaviour of these accounts, not based on the content they posted," the spokesman added.

Facebook did not specify what these other accounts were, but The Straits Times understands that it took action by removing the accounts or asking for more information from account owners to validate their authenticity.

Facebook removes accounts that clearly violate its policies, including people who misrepresent themselves or use fake accounts.

Before its removal, the FAP page had amassed more than 250,000 likes. The page, started by Mr Jason Chua Chin Seng in 2011, had received a warning from the police in 2017 for breaching election advertising rules on Cooling-Off Day during the Bukit Batok by-election.

It is known for publishing posts which slam opposition parties and laud the People's Action Party's policies, which the page is widely considered to be supportive of. Mr Chua has said that he set up the page in response to "anti-government" websites.

Earlier this month, Facebook said it took similar action against several accounts in Singapore for what it called "inauthentic behaviour". It also laid out several steps it is taking to protect the integrity of the upcoming general election, including doing sweeps of its users to ensure it removes accounts that impersonate candidates and elected officials.

Facebook has come under scrutiny globally after claims that it was used by the Russians to interfere in the 2016 United States presidential election.

Hariz Baharudin