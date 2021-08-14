Facebook post suggesting three-year-old girl died of Covid-19 at KKH untrue: MOH

SINGAPORE - A Facebook post circulating online suggesting that a three-year-old pre-schooler had died of Covid-19 at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is untrue.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said this on Saturday (Aug 14) in its Facebook post.

The post, by a user known as Eileen Loh, had also insinuated that the child’s death was deliberately not reported.

MOH said: "This is completely untrue and a total fabrication. As of Aug 14, there has been no child who has died from Covid-19 at KKH.

"We urge the public to refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation."

The post claimed that the girl was admitted to KKH on Aug 8 with a high fever and subsequently confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

The post also alleged that she had died two days ago, and that her death was not reported in the news.

The post claimed the Government had not been transparent in its daily reporting of Covid-19 cases.