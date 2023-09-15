Face and mouth-taping trend potentially dangerous: Experts

SINGAPORE - In the TikTok video, @itzamelika, an influencer from Germany, is seen going to bed five nights in a row with large, round patches plastered over her forehead.

She removes the patches each morning and the creased lines etched into her forehead appear to fade as the days pass.

By the end of the 22-second video, which has amassed almost 13 million views, the lines on her forehead appear to have disappeared completely and she tells her audience that it even became difficult to raise her eyebrows.

@itzamelika, who has 139,000 followers on TikTok, is just one proponent of face taping, which is the use of tape to prevent fine lines and wrinkles in areas such as the forehead and nasolabial folds.

The use of kinesiology tape on the face is part of a larger international anti-ageing beauty trend.

@itzamelika said she started taping her face overnight as she tends to overly emote her facial expressions.

Netizens claim that the tape trains one’s face to reduce muscle contraction in these areas and thus prevents lines from forming.

People have been known to tape their faces both while awake and asleep, “training” their faces consciously and subconsciously.

While there are specially formulated face tapes such as the Reusable Forehead Mask by Los Angeles-based beauty brand Skin Gym and Wrinkle Patches by American company Frownies, people have also been known to use both regular and medical grade tapes for this purpose.

One user on online shopping platform Shopee said in a review for a pack of anti-wrinkle patches that she saw visible improvements in her fine lines after “just a few hours” of use.

But experts The Straits Times spoke to questioned the validity of such claims and some even warned of face-taping’s potential dangers.

Dr Adrian Ooi, a plastic surgeon and medical director of Polaris Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, said that there is “some basis” behind face-taping if it helps reduce facial movement.