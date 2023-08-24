F1 road closures in Marina Centre, Padang from Sept 13 to 19; extended train services on race days

SINGAPORE – Some roads in the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed for a week from Sept 13 because of the Formula One night race, while MRT train services will be extended during the event from Sept 15 to 17.

Selected bus services that ply the area will also have changes in their routes due to the road closures.

Organisers of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 have made arrangements to ensure minimal traffic disruptions and will progressively reopen affected roads after the race, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday.

To facilitate preparations, the road closures will take place from 12.01am on Sept 13. All roads will be fully accessible by 5.30am on Sept 19.

On four of the seven days, some stretches will remain open during peak hours to facilitate the morning and evening traffic. More information is available on LTA’s Facebook page, https://str.sg/iSUr.

Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are encouraged to take public transport to the Marina Centre and Padang areas between Sept 13 and 19.

Train services will be available at City Hall MRT station until 12.45am on Sept 15, 12.30am on Sept 16 and 12.45am on Sept 17. The operating hours for selected connecting bus services serving MRT stations will also be extended to match the last train services.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, traffic wardens will be deployed to direct traffic and assist the public. Road information and directional signs will be put up in the vicinity to direct motorists.

To plan their journeys ahead of time, members of the public can refer to the Road Access and Public Transport Guide at https://go.gov.sg/f1 for more information.

Meanwhile, between Sept 12 and 18, 33 SBS Transit bus services will skip bus stops along their regular routes due to the road closures.

The affected services are: 10, 10e, 14/14A, 14e, 16/16M, 32, 51, 56, 57, 63/63A, 70/70A/70M, 80, 100, 107/107M, 111, 124, 130, 131/131A, 133, 145, 162/162M, 166, 174, 195/195A, 196/196A, 196e, 197, 502/502A, 652, 660, 850E, 851 and 851e.

From Sept 13 to 18, bus service 195 will temporarily operate from the Kampung Bahru Terminal instead of the Marina Centre Terminal.

During the same period, some SMRT bus services will also skip bus stops. The affected services are: 61, 75, 665, 868E, 951E, 960, 960e, 961, and 961M.

Between Sept 12 and 18, some Tower Transit bus services will have their routes diverted. The services are 77, 97, 97e, 106, 167, 656, 663 and 857.