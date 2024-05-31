F-35 fighter jets, drones among next-gen capabilities to feature in future Five Power Defence exercises

SINGAPORE – F-35 fighter jets from Australia. P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from New Zealand. Elements of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group. Unmanned systems.

These are some of the next-generation capabilities that will be incorporated in future joint military drills under the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), which Singapore is part of.

These ideas were discussed on May 31, as defence representatives of the FPDA countries – Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Britain – met for the 12th FPDA Defence Ministers’ Meeting (FDMM), where they agreed to include more high-end warfighting capabilities in exercises under the grouping.

The FDMM, which is the highest decision-making platform of the FPDA, is held every three years, with Singapore and Malaysia taking turns to host. This time round, the meeting is held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which kicked off on May 31 as well.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said Australia will be contributing F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to Exercise Bersama Lima later this year.

The exercise is one of the regular exercises aimed at building the ability for FPDA countries to operate well together, as well as improving the proficiency of their air, maritime and land forces.

Pointing out that this will make it the first time a fifth-generation aircraft is to participate in Bersama Lima, Mr Marles said: “It’s an example of what we are trying to do in terms of increasing the complexity of these exercises and the higher nature of them.”

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins said a P-8 Poseidon would be deployed to Singapore for the first time as part of the drills. The P-8 aircraft is the premier US submarine hunter-tracker that is increasingly deployed in the region against China’s submarine patrols.

Singapore is close to important submarine channels in Indonesia linking the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

FPDA first took form in 1971 to safeguard the external defence of Singapore and Malaysia, amid the withdrawal of British forces from Singapore.

It remains relevant 53 years on, as the FPDA countries see it as playing an important role as a “constructive and peaceful defence arrangement” in enhancing regional cooperation and strengthening military-to-military ties.

Moving forward, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who hosted the morning’s meeting, said the FPDA will venture into building capabilities in “non-conventional” fields as well.

This comes as parties discussed the need to build capabilities in areas such as counter-terrorism, maritime security, and humanitarian and disaster relief, Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin added.

The non-conventional needs are why future exercises intend to feature drones and unmanned aircraft, Dr Ng said.

When asked by The Straits Times if the counter-terrorism focus was triggered by any particular event, Mr Khaled said: “Whatever it is, we can see what is happening elsewhere, especially in the Middle East.”

He added: “We have a new phenomenon, in the sense that threats may not come from conventional sources. Although we may not be able to come up with the correct solution, it does not mean that we should not start somewhere.”