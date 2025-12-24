Straitstimes.com header logo

EZ-Link app to be terminated on Jan 8, integrated into SimplyGo app

This process allows users' account profiles and cards to be migrated to SimplyGo.

EZ-Link app users have to download the SimplyGo app to sync their account profiles and cards.

PHOTO: SIMPLYGO

avatar-alt

Sherlyn Sim

SINGAPORE – The EZ-Link application, commonly used for public transportation, will be discontinued on Jan 8, 2026, as its features have been integrated into the SimplyGo app.

In an e-mail sent to users on Dec 23, SimplyGo said that EZ-Link app users will need to download the SimplyGo app, login with their EZ-Link account details and perform a one-time account synchronisation.

This process allows users’ account profiles and cards to be migrated to SimplyGo.

Users who do not sync their EZ-Link accounts to the SimplyGo app will not have their accounts deleted. Instead, they will be dormant until the users sync them.

According to the SimplyGo website, the EZ-Link app has been progressively phased out from Dec 10.

It added that all existing EZ-Link app features have been integrated into the SimplyGo app since September 2024 to unify all transit ticketing and travel card-related services on a single platform.

Users of the SimplyGo app can top up travel cards, make overseas and local payments with Mastercard and SGQR using an EZ-Link wallet.

