‘Extremely dangerous’ for passenger to be partially out of moving car’s sunroof: Road safety expert

SINGAPORE - A video of a passenger sticking out of the sunroof on a moving GetGo rental car has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a person with shoulder-length hair in a pale yellow T-shirt is seen sticking out of the top of the car, which made two turns at two traffic junctions.

The Facebook post refers to the person as a toddler but the gender and age are unknown.

The 35-second video, which was posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page on Monday, has garnered at least 33,000 views as of 9pm on Tuesday.

The incident appears to have taken place at night in Orchard Road, according to the Facebook post.

Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay said he was “shocked” to see the video. He said such behaviour was “extremely dangerous” and that “we have to nip this problem in the bud before it becomes prevalent”.

He added that obstacles such as low-hanging tree branches could have hurt the person and the fact that it happened at night meant that visibility was limited, and both the driver and the errant passenger might not see such obstacles in time to avoid them.

Also, if the car had stopped abruptly, the person could be flung out of the vehicle, he said.

Car-sharing platform GetGo said it is aware of the incident and has contacted the user. A GetGo spokesman said its users are required to follow all road safety and traffic rules, which include ensuring all passengers have their seatbelts fastened.

“We take these issues seriously,” said the spokesman. “Car-sharing is a communal service and we are proactively engaging with our community to educate and encourage them to take care of the vehicles so others can enjoy the drive.”