Extra precautions taken during commissioning parade for SAF officers

SINGAPORE - Half the number of guests, no post-parade dinner and families seated at least two metres apart.

A scheduled Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade proceeded as normal on Saturday (March 14), with some extra precautions because of the coronavirus situation.

A total of 227 cadets - 161 from the Army, 24 from the Navy, and 42 from the Air Force - became officers of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), following 38 weeks of rigorous training at the Officer Cadet School.

The Government announced the day before that Singapore will be taking strong steps to stop the virus from spreading within the country, using social distancing as a major line of defence.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a release that compared to other past cadet commissioning parades, the number of invited guests was cut by half and the customary post-parade dinner cancelled.

"All attendees were required to undergo temperature screening and declare their travel history, reminded not to attend if they felt unwell, and provided with access to hand sanitisers," said Mindef.

"Attendees were also tagged to their seating arrangements in the parade square to assist contact tracing if necessary."

The commissioning parade at the SAFTI Military Institute was reviewed by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, who highlighted the importance of a strong SAF in upholding Singapore's national interest.

He said: "The SAF, like Singapore, may be small in size, but it stands tall and proud to defend our rights and advance our national interests.

"The source of that strength lies not just in modern and sophisticated weaponry, but the heart and dedication of the people who make up the SAF."

Noting the responsibility the newly commissioned officers have as leaders, Mr Masagos told the 227 cadets that their duty was to rally and nurture all Singaporeans regardless of their races, religions, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

"You will have to inspire them to serve with distinction and commit to the common cause of keeping Singapore safe and secure," he said.

The extra social distancing measures did not dampen the spirit of cadets like LTA Regina Lee, 24, who was presented with the Sword of Merit, an accolade given to the top 10 per cent of the graduating cohort.

When asked how she felt to be commissioned, she said: "I feel really happy because its been a long time... everyday we do exercises that are physically taxing.

"Being able to finally commission is an honour because I have been looking forward to this day since the start of basic military training."