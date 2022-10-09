Extra leave days to build unity among ideas at Forward Singapore dialogue

An additional two days of paid leave for all Singaporeans to visit the country's heritage and cultural sites and better appreciate the Singapore identity - this was one of the main suggestions by participants at a Forward Singapore dialogue held at Yew Tee Community Club on Saturday.

The dialogues - there will be about 20 such sessions in the heartland - are to allow more Singaporeans to contribute their views and ideas on refreshing Singapore's social compact and the road map for the next decade and beyond.

A total of 136 participants - all residents of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC - attended the event organised by the People's Association.

The youngest participant was 16 years old, while the oldest was 75.

The discussions centred on the six pillars - to build, steward, care, equip, empower and unite.

The suggestion of two extra days of paid leave for all Singaporeans for cultural exploration came under the unite pillar, as participants said people could build unity by having a deeper appreciation for a shared Singapore identity.

They said that Singaporeans can use the time to familiarise themselves with the national symbols and visit heritage and cultural sites here.

Under the equip pillar, participants suggested changes in schools, such as having subjects revolving around hands-on skills in primary schools.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who attended the event on Saturday, thanked participants for sharing their ideas.

He said that, together with the community, what Singapore wanted to achieve could be summarised into the three key themes of opportunity, assurance and unity: creating more opportunities for Singaporeans, giving assurance that no one should feel that they have to fend for themselves, and having a stronger sense of solidarity.

"We are doing this as a series of conversations all over Singapore in neighbourhoods everywhere as part of this Forward Singapore exercise," said DPM Wong, who is an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

"It's an exercise for us to think about how we want to chart our new way forward together in this new, post-pandemic world, because we all feel instinctively that it's going to be a very different world."

Nanyang Polytechnic first-year student Safia Nabila, 16, was the youngest participant.

She said it is important for young people to be present at such dialogues, so they can take greater ownership of their future.

She added: "I think for my generation, being part of such dialogues helps us foster a sense of belonging in Singapore, by making our voices and ideas heard.

"For example, things like a four-day work week, - why don't we implement that for our workforce ?"

Her father, Mr Shabirin Ariffin, 45, an adjunct lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management, was present at the event as a facilitator.

He said: "This platform is an opportunity for any Singaporean to share his voice, to stop complaining and start doing something.

"I asked my daughter if she was interested in participating, because at the end of the day, the future of Singapore is her generation's to have and experience."

Close to 1,000 Singaporeans have signed up to be part of the dialogues.

A dialogue held in September saw National Development Minister Desmond Lee discussing public housing with participants. The dialogue was organised by his ministry.

DPM Wong launched the Forward Singapore exercise in June for the 4G team to engage all Singaporeans in the national conversation.

The nationwide engagement exercise is slated for completion by the middle of 2023, culminating in the release of a road map.

"There will be many, many more opportunities to contribute, where you can go deeper into a particular issue that you care about," he said.

"To all of you, thank you for showing that we all care about Singapore's future, and we all want to do our part to build a better Singapore together."

On the extra days of leave, he said strengthening unity and identity is important, but he added: "I do not know if we can have two more days of paid leave."