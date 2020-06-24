External environment poses challenges, even surprises

Singapore needs a capable government, with the strong backing of the people, to do all that needs to be done to see the country through these tumultuous times, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a national broadcast yesterday, Mr Lee said the country faces external uncertainties, besides its domestic concerns over Covid-19, the economy and jobs.

He outlined four major regional and global developments that can affect Singapore: US-China tensions over many issues, now including Hong Kong; the US presidential election in November; border clashes between China and India; and political developments in South-east Asia.

Relations between Beijing and Washington have soured in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as their governments feud over the origins and handling of the virus.

The two have also clashed over Beijing pushing a national security law for Hong Kong, with Washington threatening to delist Chinese companies from US exchanges.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Indian soldiers have clashed in a border dispute at the Galwan Valley, and there are ongoing disputes in Asean on territorial claims and maritime rights over the South China Sea.

"We do not know what surprises may be in store for us within the next year. But as dangers materialise, we must navigate safely through them and protect Singapore's security and national interests," said Mr Lee.

He added that this will require diplomatic skills and a deft touch.

To overcome these challenges, Singaporeans must also stand completely united as one people, he said.

"Singaporeans and the Government must work closely together, with full trust and confidence in each other," he added.

"The Government must be able to respond promptly and decisively to the Covid-19 outbreak and the economic situation, and to external developments."

Grace Ho