Extension of accreditation for architects, engineers from 1 year to 3 years in the works: Indranee

Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said the extension will provide greater certainty for project planning.

SINGAPORE - The authorities are working to extend the validity of practicing certificates and firm licences for architects and engineers from one year to three years, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah.

This will provide greater certainty for project planning, and helps them to plan and pursue their professional development over a longer period, she said on Jan 23 at the launch of an exhibition and book celebrating local architects at the URA Centre in Maxwell Road.

The Board of Architects (BOA) and Professional Engineers Board are working on the extension and more details will be announced when ready, she added.

It is part of efforts to streamline regulatory processes, alongside other initiatives recommended by a task force for the built environment sector .

To equip architects with the skills to lead teams, firms and organisations, the BOA will also incorporate strategic leadership and business-related courses when they renew their licences.

Another initiative is an enhanced internship programme that will be recognised by the BOA later in 2026, Ms Indranee said.

The INSPIRE programme offers longer internships of at least 30 weeks, internship allowances of at least $1,500 a month, and starting salaries that are above the market rate for interns who eventually join their firm full-time.

The internship will also count towards the two to five years of practical experience required to be registered as an architect. At present, internships do not count towards this requirement.

“This shortens the runway for qualification and builds early awareness of professional qualifications and interest among students,” Ms Indranee added.

The task force was formed in 2024 to improve the image of jobs in construction and architecture, in a bid to attract more talent.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Jan 23 launched the fourth edition of its 20 under 45 programme, which comprises an exhibition and book recognising architects who have played a role in shaping Singapore’s built environment.

In the latest edition, 23 architects under the age of 47 were featured instead, because the programme was delayed by two years due to the Covid pandemic, URA said.

At the event, Ms Indranee also said a series of design competitions will be launched later in 2026 for architects to develop ideas on how to enhance Singapore’s public spaces, starting with a waterfront park along the Kallang River and a pedestrian mall in Katong-Joo Chiat.

The Kallang River project will be open exclusively to the architects under the latest 20 under 45 programme, she added.

The winning architect will be appointed to implement the design.

Earlier in January, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat announced several measures to support the construction industry .

Among them is a move to extend the listing validity for the Public Sector Panels of Consultants one year to three years from June 1, to reduce the administrative load on firms.

Built environment consultants listed on the panel can participate in public sector consultancy tenders. To be listed, firms must show they have the necessary resources and record in providing consultancy services.

At present, firms are required to renew their registration every year to maintain their listing.

Mr Chee had said that in 2026, he will prioritise moves to make Singapore’s operating environment more pro-business, improve productivity and help companies be more efficient.