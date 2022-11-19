Extending quiet time by 1½ hours among recommendations to tackle neighbourhood noise

SINGAPORE - Neighbourhoods around the country could soon enjoy an extra 1½ hours of quiet, with a designated agency in place to ensure such rules are enforced.

After a six-month-long consultation exercise, the Community Advisory Panel on Neighbourhood Noise on Saturday issued its recommendations to tackle neighbourhood noise, with the main proposal being a new silent period, from 10pm to 8am, up from the current stretch from 10.30pm to 7am.

Speaking at the closing dialogue, Dr William Wan, the chairman of the advisory panel, said: “While noise is part and parcel of our daily lives, we must acknowlege that in some cases with prolonged exposure, it can become a serious issue which impacts the mental and physical well-being of residents.

“The proposals may not be an immediate solution to your problem, as the norms require time to take root and be adopted by the community.”

The panel proposed that a designated agency should take clear ownership of neighbourhood noise issues, and use legislation to respond to and enforce rules against unacceptable behaviour.

Examples of neighbourhood noise are the loud chatter generated from gatherings in homes and common spaces like void decks and exercise areas, playing loud music and even the dragging of furniture.

The panel was set up in April by the Municipal Services Office and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth to address issues like the acceptable level of noise in a neighbourhood and propose community norms that residents should adopt to manage noise disturbance.

After engaging almost 4,500 members of the public, it has come up with its recommendations, including using campaigns to highlight the issue of neighbourhood noise.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said the Government will respond to the panel’s recommendations in the first half of 2023.

She said finding the right balance is key to the issue, as community noise is a subjective matter.

“Different people have different reactions and tolerance levels to sounds in the community. Yet, as a densely populated city, community noise is indeed a challenge that we have to deal with and manage, collectively, to achieve harmonious living,” said Ms Sim Ann, at the closing dialogue on Saturday.

She added: “In order to achieve convenience for residents, amenities will have to be planned near homes.

“However, the activities that come with the amenities will then create sounds and even noise disturbances... How do we achieve a right balance?”

Currently, neighbours are encouraged to resolve their disputes among themselves, and are expected to act reasonably using common sense to deal with neighbourhood noise concerns, the panel said.

Relevant stakeholders like the Housing Board, town councils and grassroots leaders will step in to mediate only if there is an impasse, and residents can tap the Community Mediation Centre or file a claim with the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal if the issue remains unresolved.