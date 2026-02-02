Extended train and bus services on Chinese New Year’s eve

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Train services on the North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines will be extended on Feb 16.

Four MRT lines and 18 bus services operated by public transport company SMRT will offer the longer service hours.

Train services on the North-South Line from City Hall to Jurong East and to Marina South Pier will be extended till 2.09am and 1.54am respectively, said SMRT .

Trains on the East-West Line from City Hall to Pasir Ris and to Tuas Link will be extended to 2.14am and 1.59am respectively.

The last trains on the Circle Line will depart Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront at 1.28am and 1.15am respectively.

The last train departing Woodlands North on the Thomson-East Coast Line will depart at 1.30am, while the train departing Bayshore will leave at 1.42am .

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services, SMRT added.

The operating hours of 18 SMRT bus services will also be extended to as late as 3.20am: 181, 240, 241, 243G , 300, 301, 302, 307 , 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913 , 920, 922, 973A , 974A and 983A.

Public transport operator SBS Transit said on Feb 2 that train services on the Downtown and North East lines, as well as the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system, will be extended by about two hours and 15 minutes.

Additionally, 19 of its bus services will also run later at their respective bus interchanges.

These services are 60A, 63M, 114A, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812.

Another 25 bus services – 10e, 14e, 30e, 89e, 174e, 196e, 454, 456, 513, 652, 654, 655, 660/660M, 667, 668, 671, 672, 675, 676, 677, 679, 680, 681, 682 and 850E – that operate only during peak hours will have their evening trips brought forward.

There will be no change to the operating hours of these services for their morning trips, SBS Transit said.

Bus operators Go-Ahead Singapore and Tower Transit also announced on their Facebook pages on Feb 2 that there will be extensions and adjustments to their services.