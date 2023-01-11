Extended train and bus services on Chinese New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE – People staying out late to usher in the Year of the Rabbit need not worry about not being able to get home.

Transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will be extending selected bus and train services on Chinese New Year’s Eve on Jan 21.

A countdown party in Chinatown will make a comeback this year as Chinese New Year festivities spring back in full force after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. It will start at 10.30pm in Kreta Ayer Square.

Train services on the Downtown Line (DTL) and North East Line (NEL) will be extended by about two hours, SBS Transit said on Wednesday.

The last DTL train from Bukit Panjang station to Expo station will depart at 1.51am the next morning, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.52am.

The last NEL train towards Punggol will depart from HarbourFront station at 1.54am while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.31am.

The Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit service will run till after the last NEL trains arrive at the town centre stations. More information can be found on SBS Transit’s website.

Train services on the North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), Circle Line (CCL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and some bus services will be extended as well, SMRT said on Jan 5.

Departing from City Hall station, the last NSL train towards Jurong East station is scheduled for 2.09am, while the last train towards Marina South Pier station is slated for 1.54am.

Also departing from City Hall station, the last EWL train towards Pasir Ris station will leave at 2.14am, while the last train towards Tuas Link will leave at 1.59am.

The last CCL train leaving Dhoby Ghaut station for HarbourFront station will depart at 1.28am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.15am.

The last TEL train towards Gardens by the Bay station will depart from Woodlands North station at 1.35am, while the last train in the other direction will leave at 1.58am.

There is no extension for the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit and Changi Airport services, SMRT said. For more information, visit SMRT’s website.

Last bus departure times will also be extended for the following 24 services under SBS Transit: 60A, 63M, 114A, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804, 812 and 974A.

The bus timings for 13 services under SMRT – 300, 301, 302, 307, 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913, 920, 922, 973A and 983A – will also be extended.