Extended operating hours at Covid-19 vaccination centres to continue

SINGAPORE - Operating hours at Covid-19 vaccination centres on Saturdays will continue to be extended due to strong demand.

Operating hours on Saturdays at Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) and Children’s Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were previously extended to 9am till 7pm, instead of till 1pm.

The extension was supposed to last until end-December 2022.

But due to strong demand, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it will continue with the extended hours till end-February 2023.

MOH also said that the Novavax/Nuvaxovid Covid-19 vaccine will be available only at selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) from Dec 25.

Currently, the vaccine is available at selected PHPCs and Jurong and Yishun polyclinics.

The polyclinics will cease offering the Novavax/Nuvaxovid vaccine after Dec 24.

From Jan 3, Jurong Polyclinic will offer the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for individuals aged 12 and above, while Yishun Polyclinic will offer the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine for children aged six months to four years old.

Those aged 50 and above may walk into any JTVC to get vaccinated without any appointment.

MOH, however, reminded the public that the less crowded hours are from Mondays to Thursdays before 6.30pm, and on Saturdays after 2pm.

Walk-ins are advised to avoid Fridays and Saturday mornings as these are the peak periods.

Those aged 12 to 49 will be invited via SMS to take their vaccination once they become eligible, and should book an appointment through the link in the SMS.

MOH said: “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the extended operating hours at the vaccination sites to receive their vaccinations as soon as they are eligible.”

More details on vaccination locations may be found at https://gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine