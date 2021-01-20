Explore new Ways Of Seeing at art festival

People enjoying a new perspective on things through this giant telescope on the Asian Civilisations Museum Green yesterday. Ways Of Seeing was produced by architecture studio Zarch Collaboratives and is one of the highlights of this year's Light to N
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
People enjoying a new perspective on things through this giant telescope on the Asian Civilisations Museum Green yesterday.

Ways Of Seeing was produced by architecture studio Zarch Collaboratives and is one of the highlights of this year's Light to Night Festival in the Civic District from Friday to Jan 31.

The installation will be accompanied by a performance, a workshop and a webinar.

The festival, which is led by the National Gallery Singapore, is one of the signature events of Singapore Art Week. This year's festival, on the theme of "_____-in-Progress", blends online and offline programmes. 

