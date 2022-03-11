Explore Kampong Glam virtually, then visit it in person to heritage hunt and win prizes

SINGAPORE - You can roam the streets of heritage precinct Kampong Glam from the comfort of your home and even win prizes, from Saturday (March 12).

This digital initiative by the National Heritage Board (NHB) hopes to tap technology to get more people to learn more about the area's history.

Through an avatar inspired by the Malay Heritage Centre's resident cats, they can explore an online replica of the precinct, with the NHB teaming up with local multimedia firm Revez Motion to come up with the board's first digital twin of a heritage precinct.

To encourage people to visit the conservation area physically as well, NHB is running a Heritage Hunter Bingo game for about three weeks from Saturday, where participants will complete a virtual card by visiting locations, such as the Malay Heritage Centre.

By scanning objects and architectural features in the area by using their smartphone cameras, they will strike off boxes in their card, which has nine activities in total. When scanned, some of these objects and features will trigger explanatory videos or mini games.

Completing just three activities or more allows participants to redeem prizes from the Malay Heritage Centre.

Mr Nicholas Chen, senior manager in the board's strategic communications and digital division, said the NHB is looking for innovative ways to get people interested in history.

"Giving participants a printed bingo card still works, but we felt using digital technology could improve the on-site experience without over-complicating it," he added.