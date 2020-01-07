Exploitation of women in custody: Jailed cop demoted and dismissed

A senior police investigator who molested a suspected sex worker and got another to perform sex acts on him in a police interview room has been demoted and dismissed.

Lee Sze Chiat, 39, who was a senior staff sergeant, was sentenced to a year's jail and one stroke of the cane last November.

He had been interdicted from service since Dec 26, 2017, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) commenced disciplinary proceedings against him after his conviction on Nov 19 last year.

According to information published in the Government Gazette last Thursday, Lee was demoted to the rank of police constable and dismissed from the SPF effective from Dec 21 last year. He had joined the force in 2002 and was a senior investigation officer at Jurong Police Division at the time of the offences.

Last Friday, a police spokesman confirmed with The New Paper (TNP) that Lee had been dismissed.

TNP had reported last November that on Dec 6, 2017, Lee, after learning of the arrests of two women from China suspected to be sex workers, volunteered to help with the case.

The women, aged 28 and 29, were held at Jurong Police Division headquarters. Lee took the women one at a time to an interview room.

He molested the 28-year-old over her T-shirt while her hands were cuffed and made her give him a massage. He also asked her for "services" but she refused.

He later got the 29-year-old woman to perform sex acts on him while her hands were also cuffed.

The first victim later lodged a police report against him.

Prosecutors said the case was one of the most serious disciplinary offences for a cop.

They argued that Lee had exploited vulnerable victims under his charge and his acts were a callous dereliction of duty.

The police spokesman told TNP that the SPF takes a zero-tolerance approach to officers who break the law, adding that this was an isolated case that did not represent the professional and disciplined conduct of other SPF officers.