Experience super-fast speeds at 5G pop-up

Heard all about 5G, but still finding it difficult to visualise what the technology can do for you?

Head on down to StarHub's free pop-up 5G showcase at the telco's headquarters in Ubi between 9am and 6pm today to experience its super-fast data speeds - said to be at least 10 times faster than 4G.

The showcase allows consumers to experience first-hand the benefits of 5G, such as a smooth cloud gaming experience as well as crystal-clear multi-party video conference calls. Consumers will also experience how 5G-powered augmented reality glasses can speed up security clearance procedures.

Mr Johan Buse, StarHub's chief of consumer business group, said: "5G is more than just faster speeds. 5G's signature low-latency data transfers, private networking and massive IoT (Internet of things) capabilities will transform how everyone lives, works and plays."

Yip Wai Yee