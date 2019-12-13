Experience super-fast speeds at 5G pop-up

The mobile gaming experience is improved with 5G technology, which offers low-latency data transfers. At StarHub's free pop-up, visitors will get to experience 5G first-hand through activities such as lag-free mobile cloud gaming.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Ms Sarah Tay, StarHub's vice-president of Mobile Network, introducing the company's cellular-on-wheels, a mobile 5G base station. Consumers are invited to visit the telco's 5G showcase in Ubi between 9am and 6pm today.
Published
2 hours ago
yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

Heard all about 5G, but still finding it difficult to visualise what the technology can do for you?

Head on down to StarHub's free pop-up 5G showcase at the telco's headquarters in Ubi between 9am and 6pm today to experience its super-fast data speeds - said to be at least 10 times faster than 4G.

The showcase allows consumers to experience first-hand the benefits of 5G, such as a smooth cloud gaming experience as well as crystal-clear multi-party video conference calls. Consumers will also experience how 5G-powered augmented reality glasses can speed up security clearance procedures.

Mr Johan Buse, StarHub's chief of consumer business group, said: "5G is more than just faster speeds. 5G's signature low-latency data transfers, private networking and massive IoT (Internet of things) capabilities will transform how everyone lives, works and plays."

Yip Wai Yee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 13, 2019, with the headline 'Experience super-fast speeds at 5G pop-up'.
Topics: 

