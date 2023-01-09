‘Experience is always a teacher’: What nurses have learnt after three years of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - It took more than two years for deputy director of nursing Patricia Yong and her intensive care unit (ICU) nurses to finally regain their footing after the Covid-19 pandemic upended their workflows and worsened the manpower strain in healthcare.

“Experience is always a teacher. You learn to be cleverer after a while and have prevention strategies. At this stage, we would be in a better starting point if another pandemic happens,” said Ms Yong, 58, who oversees several hundred ICU nurses and other areas at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The SGH ICU nursing team learnt to perfect three Cs – clarity, communication and collaboration – across departments to ensure that the hospital’s most sick are well taken care of despite many uncertainties.

Over the months, they have had more clarity about how the virus behaves and they grew used to fast-changing health protocols.

Ms Yong is one of many senior nurses who on Dec 29 were named recipients of special national awards for outstanding contributions to Singapore’s fight against Covid-19.

Spanning nine award categories, the names of about 9,500 recipients – including pilots, scientists, general practitioners and school principals – were released at the end of December.

Ms Yong will receive the Covid-19 Public Administration Medal (Bronze).

Two new awards, the Covid-19 Resilience Medal and the Covid-19 Resilience Certificate, will be given to about 800 teams and 99,000 people who were directly involved in the fight against the virus. Their names will be announced later.

The most stressful and trying period at the ICUs was during the peak of the deadly Delta wave in late 2021, when the infected patients were more ill and stayed longer in intensive care, said Ms Yong.