Experience a slice of Spain at Gardens by the Bay from Oct 1 to 30

SINGAPORE - Visitors walking through the Flower Dome at the Gardens by the Bay in October might feel as if they are strolling through the Real Alcazar royal palace in the Spanish city of Seville.

From Oct 1 till 30, the palace's renowned Patio de las Doncellas, or Courtyard of the Maidens, will be recreated at the Gardens' newest floral display, A Spanish Serenade with Sunflowers.

The Real Alcazar is one of the oldest royal palaces in Europe and a UNESCO world heritage site.

Other than sunflowers, popular Spanish garden blooms like pelargoniums, petunias, roses and camellias will also feature in the display.

The exhibition draws inspiration from the landmarks and cultural highlights of the Andalusian cities of Seville, Granada, Malaga, Jaén and Córdoba, in the southern region of Spain.

This marks the first time Gardens by the Bay is collaborating with the Embassy of Spain in Singapore and the Spain Tourism Board.

The floral display and cultural exhibits were launched on Saturday by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman.

Dr Maliki said: "The collaboration between the Gardens by the Bay and the Spanish embassy reflect the excellent cultural ties (between the two countries).

"Besides promoting people to people exchange, the event has also allowed...all visitors to the gardens to experience the beauty of Spain."

The display will also highlight other aspects of Spanish culture such as the work of famed artist Pablo Picasso, the olive oil producing region, flamenco dancing and the iconic patio houses of Cordoba.

Spanish Ambassador to Singapore Mercedes Alonso Frayle said: "This exhibition brings to Singapore a small corner of Spain, Andalucía.. a friendly, cheerful and hospitable region that has its doors open to Singapore and Singaporeans."

Chief executive of the Gardens by the Bay Felix Loh said, "We are honoured to partner the Spanish Embassy to introduce a well-known UNESCO destination to our local community.

"By combining distinctive elements of Spain with our horticultural expertise, we hope our visitors will learn more about the rich history. culture and heritage of Andalusia amid the lush landscape of Flower Dome."