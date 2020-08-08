Expect road closures due to parade, mobile column

Police are advising motorists and commuters to plan their journeys this weekend, as road closures are expected before and during this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

Several roads along the Padang, in Buona Vista and in the heartland will be closed tomorrow to facilitate the NDP events held there.

The mobile column, which will drive through five routes in the heartland, will also result in rolling road closures.

The military vehicles in the mobile column will pass by several roads including Boon Lay Avenue, Sembawang Road, Yio Chu Kang Road, Robinson Road and Changi Road. The roads will reopen to traffic once the column passes, police said on Thursday.

Motorists are advised to avoid using these roads between 9.30am and 1.20pm and to plan their journeys early, as traffic is expected to be slow moving along the mobile column routes and peripheral roads.

During the rolling road closures, access will be granted only to police and emergency vehicles.

Auxiliary police officers and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Those travelling to affected areas are strongly advised to use public transport.

A number of roads will also be closed ahead of the morning parade and ceremony held at the Padang.

Fullerton Road, St Andrew's Road and Old Parliament Lane will be closed from 9pm today to 2pm tomorrow.

Parts of North Bridge Road will be closed between 9am and 11am on National Day as well.

With the NDP evening show planned to take place at The Star Performing Arts Centre in Buona Vista, the roads affected include Vista Exchange Green, which will be closed tomorrow between 2pm and 11.59pm.

Taxis and private-hire vehicles are allowed entry into the designated taxi stand of The Star Vista for pick-up or drop-off until 2pm tomorrow.

Security personnel will be conducting checks on bags and personal items at the entrances of The Star Vista.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, are strictly prohibited, police said.

For more information, the public can refer to NDP traffic advisories here: https://www.ndp.gov.sg/traffic-advisories/