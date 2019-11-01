Expect more wet weather in the first half of November, with some thundery showers

SINGAPORE - More wet weather can be expected in the first half of November, with thundery showers on a few days, the weatherman said on Friday (Nov 1).

This comes as the inter-monsoon conditions over the island since last month are expected to continue in November, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Low-level winds are forecast to be light and may temporarily blow from the south-west or west on a few days in the first half of the month.

Singapore can expect moderate to heavy thundery showers due to light winds and strong daytime heating of the land in the afternoon on six to eight days.

On one or two of these days, the showers could start in the late morning.

Early in the next two weeks, low-pressure systems over the Western Pacific Ocean and the northern South China Sea are forecast to bring a temporary shift in the winds to blow from the south-west or west over Singapore and the surrounding area.

This could result in Sumatra squalls over Singapore, bringing widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the early morning on one or two days.

Overall, the rainfall for the island in the first two weeks of November is likely to be near normal.

The daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24 and 34 deg C. On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach around 35 deg C.

There could also be a slight haze on a few mornings in the next two weeks, as particulate matter accumulates in the atmosphere under light wind conditions.

Such haziness usually improves in the later part of the morning as winds strengthen, which helps to disperse pollutants.

