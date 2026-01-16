Expect midday thundery showers until end-January before wet weather eases

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rainfall for the second fortnight of January is forecast to be below average across most parts of the island.

SINGAPORE – Keep your brollies handy for the next two weeks and expect thundery showers in the afternoon hours that can sometimes turn heavy, said the weatherman.

There will also be low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region blowing mostly from the north-east or north-west, added the Meteorological Service Singapore in a statement on Jan 16.

“Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening on the first few days of the second fortnight of January,” it said.

Drier weather is expected to follow, although there will be short thundery showers in parts of Singapore in the afternoons.

The dry and occasionally windy weather is expected on a few days, said the weatherman.

Overall rainfall for the second fortnight of January 2026 is expected to be below average in most parts of the island.

For the rest of the month, the daily temperatures are likely to go up to between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, sometimes hitting 34 deg C, said the Met Service.

In the first two weeks, January was dry and windy on most days amid the north-east monsoon season.

There was a scattering of short spells of rain with thunder over parts of the island, especially in the afternoon, the weatherman said.

On Jan 7, there were heavy afternoon thundery showers in the southern, western and central parts of Singapore. A daily total rainfall of 81.6mm was recorded in Jurong Island that day – the highest in the first half of the month.

The first half of January was marked by cool days, with daily highs under 33 deg C on all days.

The highest daily maximum for the period was 32.7 deg C, recorded on Jan 1 in Tuas South, Jan 5 in Choa Chu Kang and Jan 13 in Jurong Island.

Rainfall was lower than average for the period in most parts of the island. In the Ang Mo Kio area, rainfall levels were about 93 per cent lower than average. In the Jurong Pier area, rainfall was 78 per cent higher than average levels.