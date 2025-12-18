Expect heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during upcoming festive holidays

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers, which are banned in Singapore, can slow down immigration clearance.

SINGAPORE – Those travelling to Malaysia during the upcoming holidays in December should expect longer waiting times at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers, which are banned in Singapore, will continue at both checkpoints, which can lengthen the time taken to clear immigration, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Dec 18.

During the first week of the year-end school holidays, from Nov 21 to 27, more than 3.6 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

On Nov 21, over 555,000 travellers cleared immigration through the land checkpoints. Those travelling by car who departed during peak hours waited for up to three hours to clear immigration, owing to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

Travellers are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

Traffic updates are available through the following channels:

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) OneMotoring website

Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE

ICA’s Facebook and X accounts

SPH Media and Mediacorp radio stations

Those who need to travel during the peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion, ICA added.

Travellers are also encouraged to use the QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for passport-less immigration clearance.

However, travellers are still required to bring their passports when travelling overseas.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must ensure that their vehicle entry permits (VEPs) are valid, ICA added. Those who do not have a valid Autopass card, VEP approval e-mail from the LTA or valid insurance will be turned back.