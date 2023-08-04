Expect heavy traffic at S’pore-Malaysia land borders over National Day holidays: ICA

SINGAPORE - Travellers heading to Malaysia during the National Day holidays can expect heavy traffic at both Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

With the upcoming National Day holiday on Wednesday followed by the school holiday on Thursday, heavy traffic is expected at the checkpoints during this period, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

Travellers driving into Malaysia by car should expect waiting times of close to three hours for peak periods, it added.

During the Hari Raya Haji holiday on June 29, ICA noted long queues of cars waiting to clear departure coupled with continuous tailbacks from Malaysia.

From June 28 to July 3, more than 2.2 million travellers used the land checkpoints. Traveller volume peaked on July 3 at 408,000 crossings, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

ICA advised motorists to check the traffic situation at both checkpoints on the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website, or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway, before embarking on their journey.

Updates on traffic conditions will also be posted on ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, and broadcast on local radio stations Money FM 89.3, Kiss92, One FM 91.3, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM100.3.

ICA said it works closely with Traffic Police to ensure road discipline and urged motorists to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on-site.

It added: “Motorists should refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

“Errant motorists caught cutting queue will be turned back into Singapore.”