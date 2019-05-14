Expect heavy traffic at checkpoints on Vesak Day weekend

Travellers planning to drive to Malaysia for the upcoming Vesak Day long weekend should expect heavy traffic.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued an advisory to warn motorists to expect delays at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Friday to next Monday.

Vesak Day, which is celebrated by Buddhists around the world, falls on Sunday. Next Monday is a public holiday.

The ICA said that with security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers are using the checkpoints at the same time.

It urged travellers to plan ahead and be prepared to adjust their travel plans.

They are reminded not to carry prohibited items, such as firecrackers, "pop-pop" or chewing gum.

Those with dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should declare these items to ICA officers before the checks, the authority added.

Before setting off on their journey, motorists can check the traffic situation at both land checkpoints on the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or through the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

The ICA noted that there have been many instances of queue-cutting at both land checkpoints during peak periods.

It urged travellers against doing so, as this may cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of motorists.

Those travelling by road are also reminded to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline at all times and cooperate with checkpoint officers to ensure a safe environment at the checkpoints.

Updates will also be available on the ICA's Facebook page.

The authority said that officers will continue to monitor arrival and departure traffic conditions and ensure optimal deployment of resources to handle peak-hour traffic.

The ICA will also work with the Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints.

"We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods," it said.

