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Expect heavy traffic along Loyang Ave with two lanes closed for water pipe repairs

Emergency repair works will be carried out overnight along Loyang Avenue towards Changi, and are expected to be completed by the morning of Sept 4.

SINGAPORE – Motorists heading towards Loyang Avenue are advised to allow more travel time or take alternative routes, as two lanes will be closed at least until the morning of Sept 4 for repair works following a water pipe leak.

“Emergency repair works will be carried out overnight, with two lanes closed between Blk 149 (Pasir Ris Street 13) and the Pasir Ris Drive 1 junction,” said Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee in a Facebook post at about 6pm on Sept 3.

The works are expected to be completed by the morning of Sept 4.

In a Facebook post at about 7.50pm, national water agency PUB said it was alerted to a pipe leak along Loyang Avenue towards Changi Village around noon on Sept 3.

It immediately deployed service crew to isolate the water mains and carry out repairs.

“Water supply to homes and businesses are not affected,” PUB said, adding that it is investigating the cause of the pipe leak.

The closure of the two lanes may cause further congestion and delays on Loyang Avenue, which is already experiencing heavy traffic during the evening peak period , Lee added.

To help manage the situation, the Land Transport Authority will monitor traffic conditions and adjust signal timings if needed.

PUB will also be deploying additional resources to manage the traffic.