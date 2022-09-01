Expect first two weeks of September in Singapore to be wet, with some warm days

SINGAPORE - The first two weeks of September are expected to be wet, with a few warm days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Thursday.

The prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region, and the low-level winds are expected to blow from the south-east or south-west on most days.

In the first half of September, the monsoon rain band is expected to lie over the equatorial South-east Asia region.

Thundery showers are forecast between the morning and early afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days.

In addition, the development of low-pressure systems over the northern South China Sea could trigger sumatra squalls over the Strait of Melaka and bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds to Singapore between the early and pre-dawn hours on some days.

On one or two days, expect widespread, moderate-to-heavy thundery showers when prevailing winds converge over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The total rainfall for the first half of September is likely to be near average over most parts of the island.

During the fortnight, the daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 and 33 deg C.

On some rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may dip to 22 deg C.

The daily maximum temperature could reach 34 deg C on a few days.

In addition, warm and humid conditions can be expected on a few nights, when prevailing winds from the south-east or south blow warm and humid air from the sea.

The minimum night-time temperatures may reach 28 deg C, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the island.

