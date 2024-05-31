Expect drier weather and warm, humid nights in first half of June in Singapore, says weatherman

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s weather will be drier in the first half of June, after half of the island saw above average rainfall in the last two weeks, the weatherman said on May 31.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on some days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), but the total rainfall for the first half of June is expected to be below average over most parts of the island.

There may be several fair days, particularly in the second week of June, MSS said.

On most days, the temperature is expected to hover between 33 deg C and 34 deg C, but the mercury could hit 35 deg C on some days.

Nights are likely to be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28 deg C on several nights.

Over the past two weeks, thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days.

The highest daily total rainfall of 84.2mm was observed in Pasir Laba.

The daily maximum temperatures in the second half of May were above 33 deg C on most days, with the highest reading of 35.3 deg C recorded in Pulau Ubin on May 29.