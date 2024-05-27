Expanding marine protected areas in South-east Asia

With extensive coastlines, thousands of islands, and territorial waters that are three times larger than their land area, it comes as no surprise that the ocean and everyday life go hand in hand for many communities in South-east Asia.

Today, over 10 million people in the region rely on fisheries and aquaculture for their livelihoods.

But South-east Asia’s relationship with the ocean is not just extractive. The scuba diving industry is valued at over US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) per year, and mangrove forests – which straddle the land and sea – keep thousands of lives safe from tsunamis and storms.

South-east Asia’s dependency on the ocean is clearly significant, and there are stellar examples of efforts to safeguard these resources, including two million hectares of marine protected areas (MPAs) in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, and over 96,000ha of MPAs in Tubbataha Reef Marine Park in the Philippines. But aside from such hope spots, less than 4 per cent of seas in South-east Asia fall under formal protection, which lags behind the global average of about 8 per cent.

The region’s low MPA coverage exacerbates the already alarming rate of marine biodiversity loss, with catch rates in the South China Sea having declined by up to 75 per cent, and almost 60 per cent of South-east Asia’s sharks and rays now threatened with extinction.

What will it take to mobilise countries to bolster our commitment to MPA establishment and protection?

The 30 by 30 initiative

The 30 by 30 initiative is a global goal to designate 30 per cent of the world’s land, freshwater and ocean as protected areas by the year 2030.

The scientifically backed target emerged as an outcome of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which was adopted by over 190 countries at the 15th United Nations Biodiversity Conference in December 2022.

To date, just four out of 11 South-east Asian countries have joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, an inter-governmental coalition that aims to deliver upon this target. The countries are Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand and Timor-Leste.

Researchers caution that although percentage targets are useful, the quality of these sites is crucial and should be based on their ecological value and vulnerability.

While an ambitious target, the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change necessitate the protection of the Earth’s wild places in order to reverse habitat and species loss, and MPAs are an important tool for restoring marine ecosystems.

From strict no-take zones where all extractive activities such as fishing, mining and drilling are prohibited, to multiple-use sanctuaries with permit-controlled fishing and recreational activities, there are various options for MPA designation.

Research has shown that both of these approaches increase fish populations. For example, one MPA in Raja Ampat was found to harbour 25 times more sharks than adjacent unprotected areas.