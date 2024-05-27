Expanding marine protected areas in South-east Asia

With extensive coastlines, thousands of islands, and territorial waters that are three times larger than their land area, it comes as no surprise that the ocean and everyday life go hand in hand for many communities in South-east Asia.
Today, over 10 million people in the region rely on fisheries and aquaculture for their livelihoods.
But South-east Asia’s relationship with the ocean is not just extractive. The scuba diving industry is valued at over US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) per year, and mangrove forests – which straddle the land and sea – keep thousands of lives safe from tsunamis and storms.
South-east Asia’s dependency on the ocean is clearly significant, and there are stellar examples of efforts to safeguard these resources, including two million hectares of marine protected areas (MPAs) in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, and over 96,000ha of MPAs in Tubbataha Reef Marine Park in the Philippines. But aside from such hope spots, less than 4 per cent of seas in South-east Asia fall under formal protection, which lags behind the global average of about 8 per cent.
The region’s low MPA coverage exacerbates the already alarming rate of marine biodiversity loss, with catch rates in the South China Sea having declined by up to 75 per cent, and almost 60 per cent of South-east Asia’s sharks and rays now threatened with extinction.
What will it take to mobilise countries to bolster our commitment to MPA establishment and protection?
The 30 by 30 initiative
The 30 by 30 initiative is a global goal to designate 30 per cent of the world’s land, freshwater and ocean as protected areas by the year 2030.
The scientifically backed target emerged as an outcome of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which was adopted by over 190 countries at the 15th United Nations Biodiversity Conference in December 2022.
To date, just four out of 11 South-east Asian countries have joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, an inter-governmental coalition that aims to deliver upon this target. The countries are Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand and Timor-Leste.
Researchers caution that although percentage targets are useful, the quality of these sites is crucial and should be based on their ecological value and vulnerability.
While an ambitious target, the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change necessitate the protection of the Earth’s wild places in order to reverse habitat and species loss, and MPAs are an important tool for restoring marine ecosystems.
From strict no-take zones where all extractive activities such as fishing, mining and drilling are prohibited, to multiple-use sanctuaries with permit-controlled fishing and recreational activities, there are various options for MPA designation.
Research has shown that both of these approaches increase fish populations. For example, one MPA in Raja Ampat was found to harbour 25 times more sharks than adjacent unprotected areas.
Misconceptions prevail that MPAs benefit animals at the expense of society.
However, if we were to view the ocean as a “bank” for future food, it is important to recognise that fishes will only be abundant in an environment where populations are given the time and space to mature and multiply.
A study in the Philippines found that fishing grounds near MPAs had higher catch rates than fishing grounds farther from MPAs – a phenomenon known as the “spillover effect”.
Whether for fisheries or ecotourism, higher abundances of fish life and species lead to more resilient marine ecosystems, increased economic opportunities, and sustainable livelihoods for future generations.
Today, at least 36 per cent of currently identified Key Biodiversity Areas – which are sites of global importance to the planet’s overall health and persistence of biodiversity – are managed by indigenous peoples and local communities.
This is why, in order to meet the 30 by 30 target, it is imperative that we support these communities to strengthen and protect their territories in the face of ongoing developmental and ecological pressures.
Equitable participation and representation of indigenous and local communities are fundamental for social justice.
Overcoming challenges
Despite the benefits that MPAs can provide to the economy and communities, many governments in South-east Asia shy away from taking a long-term view and continue to focus on the need to maximise catch and income for vulnerable fishers today.
With the exception of a few countries, South-east Asia’s gross domestic product is relatively low and there is a shortage of funding, and in some cases, willpower to provide the manpower and boats required for effective monitoring and law enforcement.
Aside from fisheries, there are other competing interests when it comes to the ocean, including oil and gas, shipping lanes and territorial disputes, which prevent the gazetting of MPAs.
South-east Asia’s barriers to establishing marine protected areas are financial, socio-economic and political, which may explain the hesitancy by some countries to commit to the 30 by 30 global goal.
However, MPA uptake can increase through a tailored approach that works in the context of the region.
One consideration is the size of the MPA gazetted – although larger MPAs provide more protection for animals, they are more costly, and so smaller MPAs focusing on critical habitats may enable better enforcement and overall success if funding is limited.
Another approach gaining in popularity is locally managed marine areas, where communities are directly involved in the planning and management of the area to create initiatives that protect nature, while still supporting their livelihoods.
In contrast to the top-down approach of traditional MPAs which can leave community members feeling overlooked and unwilling to comply, this bottom-up approach fosters a sense of ownership and incorporates valuable local knowledge that complements scientific research.
Accelerating momentum
As conservationists, community leaders and policymakers navigate the tricky waters of scaling MPAs in South-east Asia, investors and philanthropies, too, have a critical role to play.
Whether through funding research, bridging stakeholder engagement and strengthening enforcement efforts, or identifying alternative livelihoods, implementing capacity-building initiatives and accelerating innovation, there are numerous opportunities to enhance coastal resilience.
Beyond financial support, stakeholders wield the power to uphold accountability and ensure that revitalising efforts are not just fair, but also transformative for generations to come.
With careful planning and equitable participation, MPAs can – and must – be beneficial to nature, animals, and the people who depend on them.
- Ms Kathlyn Tan is a director at Singapore family office Rumah Group and its philanthropic arm Rumah Foundation. Ms Naomi Clark-Shen is the ocean-climate programme lead at Rumah Foundation.