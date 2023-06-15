Exit on SLE closed after tipper truck topples; man taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a tipper truck skidded and toppled along a slip road on the Seletar Expressway (SLE), resulting in the closure of the exit.

In a Twitter post at 1.21pm, the Land Transport Authority said the slip road from the SLE to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway, was closed.

The authority added in another post six minutes later that there was a jam on the expressway that stretched to the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

In photos and videos circulating in online chat groups, a green tipper truck is seen on the left lane of the two-lane road, toppled onto its right side, causing reddish-brown dirt to spill across to the right lane.

Skid marks that travel from the right lane to the left where the truck is can be seen in a photo.

The Straits Times understands that the National Environment Agency’s service provider is clearing the dirt.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 1.08pm, adding that a 44-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital and investigations are under way.