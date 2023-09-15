Exhibition traces Lee Kuan Yew’s visionary contributions to S’pore’s aviation

SINGAPORE – Visitors to Jewel Changi Airport can enjoy a free exhibition that documents how the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew made Changi Airport the world-class aviation hub it is today.

The exhibition, to mark Mr Lee’s 100th birth anniversary, will run from Saturday to Sept 30, at Cloud9 Piazza, located at level five of Jewel Changi Airport.

It will move to another location at the airport after October.

Featuring six interactive zones, The Courage To Dream – The Making Of The Changi Airport Story is an immersive exhibition with rarely-seen archival documentary footage, interactive storytelling screens, and sensory exhibits.