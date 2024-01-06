Exhibition offers glimpse into the lives of people with dementia and their caregivers

SINGAPORE - Mr William Koh was only 17 years old when he became a caregiver to his mother after she was diagnosed with young-onset dementia at just 59.

He realised something was wrong when his mother, Margaret, looked at him and said: “Where is William?”

“I was like, ‘Oh mum, that’s so funny’,” he said.

He quickly realised that she meant it. That came as a shock, leaving him feeling lost, but he quickly adapted to his new role, even as challenges grew.

“During my free time, I love to go on walks with her and play board games, like Jenga and Snakes and Ladders,” said Mr Koh.

The national serviceman, who will turn 20 in 2024, was addressing an audience at the launch of an interactive exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore aimed at strengthening public support for people living with dementia.

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) launched the exhibition as part of 2024’s national #DementiaFriendlySG campaign. Facing Dementia In Singapore will run till March 31. President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the guest of honour at the launch.

Every three seconds, someone in the world develops dementia. In Singapore, the number of people living with dementia is on the rise.

By 2030, more than 152,000 people in Singapore are projected to be living with the condition.

“It is important for us to meet the needs of persons living with dementia and their caregivers, and enable them to continue to live and age well in the communities and at home,” said AIC chief executive Tan Kwang Cheak at the launch.

For Mr Koh, caregiving became more challenging as his mother’s dementia progressed, and she was diagnosed with diabetes in February 2023.

“Once, when I was eating with her at home, she fell. That really scared me like crazy,” he told The Straits Times.

“She’s also diabetic and has to inject herself. (Administering her insulin jab for the first time); that was the scariest moment for me because I hate needles... So I closed my eyes and just inserted it.”

When the going got tough, he told himself that he loves her and wants to care of her.

Besides taking care of his mother’s physical needs, he also keeps her engaged. “I set up lunch dates, and I try to find friends for her,” he said.