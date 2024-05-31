Exhibition features renowned S’pore artists’ relationships with schools

SINGAPORE – The private art collections of five schools reflecting renowned local artists’ relationships with these educational institutions are on public display for the first time at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC).

Catholic High School, Chung Cheng High School, Dunman High School, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI), and Nanyang Girls’ High School are featuring their heirlooms in Treasures Of Our Schools: From Cheong Soo Pieng To Lim Tze Peng.

The exhibition, held from May 31 to June 30, features 85 works of art, including rare oil paintings, ink paintings and calligraphy in diverse styles. Collectively, they show the unique styles of the artists and the evolution of Singapore art from the 1950s to the present day.

Many of the 28 artists showcased, including Cheong Soo Pieng, Liu Kang, Chua Ek Kay, Wong Keen and Lim Tze Peng, were from the five schools.

“Schools play a critical early role in sparking young people’s interest in art. A caring teacher or encouraging principal can do wonders to boost students’ confidence to pursue their artistic interests,” SCCC chief executive officer Low Sze Wee told The Straits Times.

Unlike the collections in the museums, the school collections reflect the relationships they have with the artists, he added.

“Schools provided livelihood for artists and a platform for them to nurture younger generations of artists and art lovers. This exhibition provides a good opportunity to develop a better understanding of such networks of relationships in our local art scene,” said Mr Low.

Chinese High School’s former principal, Mr Cheng An Lun, convinced local philanthropist Lee Kong Chian to buy the works of students like Chia Yu Chian and Wong Keen to support their overseas education.

Chung Cheng High School’s former principal, Mr Chuang Chu Lin, who helmed the school from 1939 to 1957, took a personal interest in his students’ artistic pursuits, and set aside resources to build a well-equipped art studio in the school for them, Mr Low said.

“Such nurturing efforts would bear fruit when graduates from these schools – such as painter Wong Keen from Chinese High and Lim Tze Peng from Chung Cheng – eventually became well-known artists,” he said.