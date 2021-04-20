Exhibition depicts struggles of people with autism, caregivers

Madam Chua Soh Ling, 49, is worried about who will take care of her two daughters, Lau Gek Teng, 21, and Lau Gek Huee, 19, when she is no longer around.

Both have autism, and require high levels of support. Employment was not an option for them after graduating from special education (Sped) schools.

Gek Teng, who is more independent, now attends a daycare centre run by local charity SPD three times a week. Gek Huee, who is more sensitive to loud noises and needs more support, stays home with her mother.

"I hope the Government can increase the standards of care for individuals with autism," said the housewife, whose husband is a resident technical officer.

"Children with autism... can't just stay at home forever."

Her family is among those featured in a new photography exhibition at the Esplanade Tunnel titled Finding What's Next.

It aims to highlight challenges faced by individuals with autism after they have turned 18.

Artist Bob Lee, 45, founder of creative house The Fat Farmer, said the idea for the project started with a photoshoot for his 14-year-old son Jun Le, who has autism.

Mr Lee said: "In 2016, I wanted to do a project for him when he became 12, as a milestone."

The exhibition, which will run till July 4, now has a total of 84 photographs, 10 videos and nine trailer videos detailing the stories and struggles of 12 individuals with autism, and their caregivers.

Another family featured is that of entrepreneur Faraliza Zainal, founder of MIJ Hub and Ashraf's Cafe. The 50-year-old said her son, Mohd Ashraf Mohd Ali, 21, who has autism and tuberous sclerosis, inspired her to set up both.

MIJ Hub is a school that teaches individuals with autism functional literacy and numeracy, moral values and daily living skills.

Ashraf now works with Inspo, the products and services arm of Ashraf's Cafe, which employs graduates from MIJ Hub. At Inspo, he handles tasks such as packing.

But Madam Faraliza still worries that other employers may not be ready to employ individuals with special needs.

She said: "Singapore employers are ready to hire individuals with special needs who have higher cognitive levels with lower needs but what about the majority of special needs individuals with moderate to higher needs? Most of them are not able to get open employment."

At the exhibition launch, there was a panel discussion with representatives from the Autism Resource Centre, St Andrew's Autism Centre, Rainbow Centre and Friends of ASD Families.

The discussion highlighted the difficulties of individuals with autism in finding employment, as well as the limited options available to those unable to work.

"Inclusion (takes effort) and is costly," said St Andrew's Autism Centre chief executive Bernard Chew. "We need to understand that to be inclusive, we have to expect that our lives are somewhat inconvenient... At the end of the day, it's love that calls us to action."