Excerpts of ST interview with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai

SINGAPORE - On a two-day visit to Singapore that ends on Wednesday (April 5), United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai gave glimpses of the much-anticipated Indo-Pacific Economic Framework while sounding distinctly downbeat on US-China ties in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times Foreign Editor Bhagyashree Garekar.

Tai: I expect that we will have a formal launch soon. We're extremely excited about kicking off this framework and it is so important for us to get our work going because the challenges that we're facing are increasing in complexity. And there is so much potential for how we can partner with each other, to engage constructively in a global economy that is really throwing us a lot of curveballs.