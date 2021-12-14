Exception to enter vaccination-differentiated places for recovered Covid-19 patients reduced to 180 days

SINGAPORE - Recovered Covid-19 patients who are not fully vaccinated will be given only 180 days of exemption after infection - a reduction from the current 270 days - to enter settings where vaccination differentiated safe management measures (VDS) are implemented.

This will take effect from Jan 1, 2022, the multi-ministry task force said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday (Dec 14).

The number of days will be calculated starting from the day of the first positive Sars-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test obtained in Singapore.

The adjustment is made due to concerns over the transmissibility and heightened reinfection risk of the Omicron variant, and quicker waning of protection acquired through past infections, the Health Ministry said.

"These recovered persons who are not fully vaccinated should seek to complete their primary series vaccination regime promptly," MOH said.

Non-fully vaccinated individuals who had recovered from Covid-19 infection prior to Jan 1, 2022 will also have their exemption period reduced from 270 days to 180 days.

However, individuals whose 180-day period has expired as at Jan 1, 2022 will be granted an additional one month grace period till Jan 31 to complete their primary series vaccination regime.

Recovered individuals need only one dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine (either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or two doses of Sinovac under the National Vaccination Programme to complete their primary series vaccination regime. They should do so by Jan 17 to allow an interval of 14 days from the completion of the regimen to be considered fully vaccinated by Jan 31.

During the grace period, these individuals can produce their discharge memo to enter VDS settings.