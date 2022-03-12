Ex-teacher, whose legs were amputated, hopes to inspire people with disabilities to pursue sports

SINGAPORE - After more than 10 surgeries in three years, Mr Jason Leong was left with four fingers on each hand, and had below-knee amputations for both legs.

The 44-year-old suffered from gangrene, which is the death of body tissue due to a lack of blood flow or a serious bacterial infection. It commonly affects the arms and legs, including the toes and fingers.

But the avid sports lover and former physical education (PE) teacher - who was in an intensive care unit (ICU) in April 2019 - was determined to bounce back.

Mr Leong, who is currently with a Sport Singapore (SportSG) team to help persons with disabilities (PWDs) to enjoy sports, can jog and squat with a 40kg weight. Fitted with prosthetics, he takes part in high-intensity training sessions five days a week.

He hopes his journey can inspire others like him to do the same, with Singapore's roll-out of a Para Sport Academy on Thursday (March 10) to create more opportunities for PWDs to pursue sporting ambitions at a competitive level giving another lift.

For Mr Leong, his life changed for the then PE teacher on April 3, 2019. He experienced chills and soon developed a fever of 41 deg C by the time he got home. In the evening, he noticed traces of blood in his urine and headed to the hospital with his wife.

By the time he reached the hospital, he was drifting in and out of consciousness. Soon after midnight, his fingers, toes and lips turned blue and he was admitted into the ICU. By the afternoon the next day, he was in a coma and his liver, lungs and kidney began to fail.

"I was dying, fast. They prepared my family for the worst. They even told my wife to say goodbye," Mr Leong told The Straits Times on Tuesday (March 8).

The cause was due to a common bacteria, Streptococcus B, that usually results in sore throats but had entered his bloodstream.

In a last ditch attempt to save him, the doctors prescribed a combination of drugs and it worked.

But the trauma was far from over. Two toes from his left foot were grafted onto his right hand to preserve their use. In late June 2019, doctors had to amputate his right foot and in November his left one.

The father of two children said: "I was literally on the chopping board, bits of me being chopped off, bit by bit… Everything I thought I was good at, being a husband, a father, a man, all flung out of the window.

"I didn't know how to interact with my loved ones anymore."

But with the strong support of his family, friends and the medical team, Mr Leong slowly regained his strength through endless hours of physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

By April 2020, he had returned to school to co-teach PE with the help of another teacher, while still in a wheelchair. By October that year, he was able to move around independently, without a cane, with prosthetics.