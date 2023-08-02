Ex-Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin formally apologises for hot mic comments; no further action taken

SINGAPORE - Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has formally apologised to the House and withdrawn his unparliamentary remarks that were caught on a hot mic.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah on Wednesday read out Mr Tan’s apology on his behalf, after he resigned from the People’s Action Party on July 17 following an extra-marital affair with fellow former MP Cheng Li Hui.

“(I) sincerely apologise to the House for the unparliamentary language that I used, and for not respecting the dignity and decorum of the House,” Mr Tan wrote in his letter.

Ms Indranee called the incident “very regrettable”, and said she was of the view that no further action needed to be taken as Mr Tan had acknowledged his lapse and apologised to the public, Workers’ Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) and to the House.

In a video released in July, Mr Tan is heard muttering “****ing populist” on the microphone during a Parliament sitting on April 17, after a speech by Associate Professor Lim.

Ms Indranee said on Wednesday: “As members of Parliament, it is incumbent upon us to uphold proper standards of conduct, and especially so the Speaker who chairs the proceedings in this House and has the duty of ruling on the conduct of other members.

“Rude and unparliamentary language, and expletives, in particular, certainly do not meet the standards expected of all members, and lower the dignity and decorum of the House.”

She cited previous incidents of how unparliamentary language in Parliament was dealt with in Singapore and abroad, which she said provide not only a reference point on handling such matters, but also show that such incidents happen more often than they should.

In November 1995, then MP Ling How Doong had “described the speech made by another MP in vulgar terms, called the other MP a word questioning the legitimacy of his birth and referred to him using an anatomical term”, according to a formal complaint filed against him.

He also refused to sit down after then Speaker Tan Soo Khoon told him to do so.

Mr Ling later withdrew his remarks and apologised in Parliament, and the matter was closed.

In March 2005, a Nominated Member of Parliament, Associate Professor Ong Soh Khim, said unparliamentary words during a sitting that were not captured on record and interrupted the Deputy Speaker at the time. Several complaints were filed against her and, after the Speaker spoke to her, she agreed to unreservedly apologise to the House for the use of unparliamentary language.

In December 2022, then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a political opponent, Mr David Seymour, an “arrogant p***k” without realising the microphone was still on. She later apologised directly to Mr Seymour, who accepted it.

Returning to Mr Tan’s case, Ms Indranee said it was her view that the necessary steps had been taken to redress the incident, and it could be closed.