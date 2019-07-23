Ex-SMRT chief: Expect, prepare for crises

Amid the massive train disruption that affected more than 250,000 commuters on July 7, 2015, then-SMRT chief executive Desmond Kuek had to make a call: should he shut down the North-South and East-West lines?

Despite potential damage to the rail operator's reputation, he chose to do so as he felt commuter safety should come above all else, said Mr Kuek, as he pointed out that none of the commuters who de-trained during the incident were hurt.

"Putting people first" was among the lessons Mr Kuek learnt from his days at SMRT, where he was chief executive from 2012 to last year.

He was speaking to private and public sector leaders yesterday at a symposium organised by the leadership consultancy that he co-founded with two former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) colleagues.

"Nobody wishes for crisis. But in today's disruptive world, it must surely be anticipated and prepared for, since it is not a question of if but when," said Mr Kuek, who joined Swiss investment bank UBS as divisional vice-chairman for global wealth management in February.

The former chief of defence force from 2007 to 2010 also said that new threats in the early 2000s set the SAF thinking about how to cope with disruptive change.

The severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis hit Singapore in 2003, and transnational terrorism was a growing threat after the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

Such factors, together with new technologies and a declining birth rate, set the right conditions for the SAF to bring about organisational transformation and adopt new capabilities that helped it become the modern armed forces that it is today, Mr Kuek said.

CRISIS COMMUNICATION As leaders, we know all too well the need to be upfront with the public, with stakeholders when a crisis occurs… A lack of information can lead to panic, disorder and continued danger if the public does not know what to do or what to expect. MS SUN XUELING, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

The one-day event at the Pan Pacific hotel, on the topic Crisis Leadership in the Digital Age, was the first public event organised by leadership consultancy Genium & Co, where Mr Kuek, 55, is chairman.

He set up Genium last year with retired SAF officers - Mr Fred Tan, 49, and Mr Ang Yau Choon, 52 - who are both managing directors at the consultancy.

Mr Tan was head of the SAF's Centre for Leadership Development, while Mr Ang had served as commander of the Commando Training Institute. They were both colonels.

In her keynote address, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said digital platforms can be enablers and amplifiers of crises, such as in helping to spread falsehoods.

But they can also be used to manage crises as part of a communications strategy.

"As leaders, we know all too well the need to be upfront with the public, with stakeholders when a crisis occurs… A lack of information can lead to panic, disorder and continued danger if the public does not know what to do or what to expect," she said.