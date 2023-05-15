Ex-silat world champion Sheik Ferdous fined $8k for drink driving

SINGAPORE – Pencak silat exponent Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau’ddin, who has represented Singapore multiple times in the sport and won a gold at the 2018 World Pencak Silat Championship, was fined $8,000 and disqualified from driving for 48 months on Monday after he admitted to drink driving.

The 27-year-old was found to have around 2.65 times the prescribed limit of alcohol in his breath.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang said on Nov 27, 2022 at around 2.50am, two police officers found Sheik’s car parked at the leftmost lane of Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road. The car engine was left running and the hazard lights and headlights were switched on.

He was found sitting in the driver’s seat, slouched forward and facing downwards, said the DPP.

The police officers spoke to Sheik, who reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, unsteady gait and slurred speech.

An instant breathalyser test was conducted on the accused, which he failed. He was then arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to the Traffic Police Headquarters for a breath evidential analyser test.

The second test revealed that the proportion of alcohol in Sheik’s breath was 93 microgrammes of alcohol in every 100 millilitres of breath, which is about 2.65 times the prescribed limit of 35 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath.

Investigations found that Sheik had consumed around three cans of beer at a park located at Bukit Pasoh at 11.45pm the night before. He had his last drink at around 1.30am and then attempted to drive to his house in Paris Ris.

First-time offenders convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.

ST has contacted SportSG for comment.